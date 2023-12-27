Situation in East is complicated. Enemy is intensively advancing in 4 directions and trying to capture Synkivka at any cost, - Syrskyi

The situation in the East remains difficult. The enemy continues intensive offensive actions at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk and Bakhmut directions.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy is trying to capture Synkivka at any cost and create conditions for blocking Kupyansk. After suffering losses, it is regrouping its units. It continues to increase its efforts by moving units from other directions. The total number of personnel of the enemy's assault units is over two thousand.

"In the Lyman sector, the aggressor has resumed intense offensive actions to push our troops out of the Serebryansky forestry area and expand the Torskyi salient. The enemy also continues to attempt to capture Terny and to gain access to the Chornyy Zherebets River," the statement said.

In the Siversk sector, it is trying to develop an offensive in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka. It is training assault units from airborne units to develop an offensive in the direction of Soledar and Siversk.

According to Syrskyi, intense offensive actions are also continuing in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy is trying to capture Bohdanivka and regain lost ground in the areas of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Andriivka. He is using the assault groups of the 'volunteer corps', which he has moved from the south. The personnel of the marines of the Caspian flotilla are involved.

It is also noted that the enemy has recently significantly increased the use of armoured vehicles, kamikaze drones and is continuing to conduct intense artillery shelling.

"In all areas of the enemy's offensive, our commanders at all levels are taking the necessary measures to strengthen defence and to prevent the enemy from advancing. I would like to note the effective work of the military units' headquarters in promptly responding to the enemy's actions and preparing the most optimal options for our actions depending on the current situation.

Despite the difficult situation, our soldiers, displaying extraordinary professionalism and courage, are holding back the enemy's advance and inflicting significant losses on them. Over the last week alone, the occupants lost more than three thousand personnel in the eastern sector, including more than a thousand killed. 361 units of enemy equipment were destroyed and damaged. Among them there are 43 tanks, 83 armoured combat vehicles and 69 artillery systems," adds Syrskyi.

In the context of active hostilities, our priorities remain the preservation of the lives of our soldiers, the effective use of firepower, constant reconnaissance and prompt decision-making.