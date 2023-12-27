Tarnavskyi on situation at front: This is not dead end

Currently, there is no reason to say that the situation at the front has reached an impasse.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"I think not yet (the situation at the front has not reached a dead end. - Ed.). Today it has exact logistical results. It should not be forgotten that we are facing one of the strongest armies, which has its own corresponding resources. Already almost two the Russian aggressor has been waging a large-scale invasion for years, and almost every analyst has given us predictions that we won't be able to hold out, and if we can, it won't be more than a month or two.

And the fact that the enemy has not achieved the stated goals so far is already a significant success of the Ukrainian people and their troops. The main mistake of the enemy is that he did not count on such a unification of our nation, on the support that continues today. Therefore, if someone says that this is a dead end - no, it is not a dead end, this is our situation today," said Tarnavskyi.

When asked why the summer counteroffensive did not produce the results that everyone expected, the commander emphasized that one of the main reasons was the serious preparation of the enemy's defense.

"We understand that one of the main reasons is a well-prepared defense. I will say that the enemy was preparing. And I repeat that this is one of the strongest armies in the world. His defense consisted not of one, but of several lines. The enemy built these defensive lines not in one month, but during the period when we were preparing for offensive actions. Because intelligence works around the clock," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, the enemy is using its strengths - manpower, minefields, superiority in aviation, prepared positions, as well as readiness to mercilessly throw its personnel to death.

"Very high density of minefields, saturation of the enemy's battle formations, anti-tank weapons, radio-electronic warfare, and attack drones. Also - the impossibility of using our armored vehicles to the full extent, which made it difficult for us to actively advance, and also affected the speed of offensive actions.

The most important thing is that our soldier was not afraid, he did what he had to do. Yes, it was slower, much slower than we have seen in previous wars, read in books, or been told. Today, tactics are changing, the ratio of forces and resources is changing, and the means of influencing both the attacking and defending troops are changing," the commander noted.

He also added that today the war has moved to another technological level.