Germany provides sufficient aid to Ukraine, there is no need to increase it, - Finance Minister of Germany Lindner

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner believes that Germany provides sufficient support to Ukraine, which currently does not need to be increased.

He stated this in an interview with German mass media, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the moment, there are no signs that more needs to be done. But in any case, we must strive for a better distribution of the burden. It cannot be the case that others do less because Germany is doing more," Lindner said.

He reminded that Germany supplies Ukraine with weapons systems, provides financial assistance, and provides protection to many Ukrainians in Germany. Germany is already the second largest "supporter" of Ukraine in the world and finances "a good half of all aid from Europe."

The head of the Ministry of Finance also assured that Germany stands by Ukraine, as the European peaceful order and freedoms are protected there.

As reported, the draft budget of the coalition government of Germany, which is planned to be discussed in the Bundestag at the end of January, provides 8 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine.

