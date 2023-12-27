Supporting Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity will remain priority during Italy’s presidency in G7," - Tajani.

Ukraine, the Middle East, and artificial intelligence will be at the center of attention during Italy’s presidency in the G7 next year.

This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Censor.NET informs with the reference to ANSA.

"The West continues to show great solidarity with Ukraine. The G7, which will be headed by Italy from January 1, in addition to the Middle East and artificial intelligence, will focus on the Ukrainian issue, "Tajani said.

He noted that Italy will continue to contribute by providing comprehensive assistance to Ukrainians.

"We want peace both in Ukraine and in the Middle East," the Foreign Minister said.

Read more: G7 countries agree to postpone Ukraine’s national debt payment until 2027 - Ministry of Finance

According to him, it is necessary to achieve goals that can really guarantee a stable basis for negotiations.

"We need to achieve a situation that will force the Russians to leave Ukraine, and then sit at the negotiating table," Tajani added.