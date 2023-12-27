Portnov was probably curator of occupation of Crimea, - mass media. VIDEO

Former deputy head of the Yanukovych administration, Andrii Portnov, was allegedly the curator of the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Hromadske writes about this with reference to audio recordings that were at the disposal of the editors, Censor.NET reports.

On these recordings, made in April-May 2014, Portnov communicates with the former head of the main department of justice of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in Crimea, Serhii Korovchenko, and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Lev Myrymskyi.

So, on one of the recordings made on April 5, 2014, Lev Myrymsky speaks on the phone with Andrii Portnov. At that time, Portnov had not been in Ukraine for two months - he left in February 2014 through the Hoptivka checkpoint to Russia. Portnov and Myrymsky arrange a meeting the next day at the "Ukraine" hotel in Moscow.

The next day, April 6, 2014, Portnov calls Serhii Korovchenko from Myrymskyi's phone. This is the former head of the main department of justice of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in Crimea, assistant and confidant of Andrii Portnov. Korovchenko, judging by the audio, also organized the meeting between Portnov and Myrimskyi in Moscow. During this telephone conversation, Korovchenko confirms that he is following Portnov's instructions.

Serhii Korovchenko: What's up, how are you?

Andrii Portnov: Everything is fine, slowly.

Serhii Korovchenko: Well, okay, let's, if anything, have some errands.

After returning from Moscow to Kyiv, Myrymsky constantly communicates with Korovchenko. They are planning a joint business trip to the occupied Crimea on April 16, 2014.

As can be assumed from the audio, the business trip to the occupied Crimea takes place on the instructions or with the knowledge of the "partner", who is presumably Portnov. Judging by the audio, Myrymskyi will be in charge of the trip to occupied Crimea, and Korovchenko will oversee the resolution of certain issues.

Lev Myrymskyi: Have you already spoken with your partners?

Serhii Korovchenko: Eh... About what?

Lev Myrymskyi: Regarding the trip. Did he tell you already?

Serhii Korovchenko: No, no one said anything.

Lev Myrymskyi: No, I mean, partner. Where I was.

Serhii Korovchenko: He wrote to me in a thesis that I am with you there exactly, etc. Well, in general, nothing specific. Told me to do what you are there.

Lev Myrymskyi: Oh! Do you understand who your boss is?

Serhii Korovchenko: Well, yes.

What did Korovchenko and Myrymskyi plan to do in Crimea, as can be assumed from the audio, with the knowledge or instructions of Portnov? It is known that Ukrainian investigators opened criminal proceedings against Serhii Korovchenko. As part of the proceedings, the investigation checked Korovchenko's involvement in the preparation of the peninsula under the "jurisdiction" of the Russian Federation.

The following audios confirm this. On them, Korovchenko and Myrymskyi discuss losing in court in some hypothetical case, and do not know whether Ukrainian or Russian courts will consider the future appeal. At the same time, they emphasize that the decision must be influenced in some way, and "AB" can do this - as can be assumed from the audio, it is about Andrii Volodymyrovych Portnov.

In the next recording, Korovchenko and Myrymskyi directly talk about the fact that they have to decide the fate of almost 200 enterprises in the occupied Crimea. As part of the same criminal proceedings, the investigators, by the way, checked Korovchenko's involvement in the "reregistration" of property in the occupied Crimea through the courts.

On May 15-16, 2014, Myrymskyi and Korovchenko are planning a meeting in Moscow with Anatolii Kucherena, a lawyer, Putin's confidant and head of the People's Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. Kucherena, by the way, was the lawyer of the former anti-aircraft gunner of the so-called "DPR" Volodymyr Tsemakh, a suspect in the case of the downing of flight MH-17 in 2014.

Myrymskyi, Korovchenko, and Kucherena discuss "Tavria" - according to Hromadske sources, this is the so-called strategy for the development of Crimea. In particular, the companies of the currently sanctioned Russian oligarchs Rotenbergs "SGM-Most" and "SGM-Tavria" worked on it, which later engaged in the construction of the Kerch (Crimea) bridge and the "reconstruction" of "Artek".

Already in another telephone conversation, Korovchenko clearly asks Myrymsky whether they will provide office space to Russian lawyers within the scope of their work in Crimea. And he clearly answers - yes. As can be assumed from the records, Portnov's associates should provide the offices of the Russians not somewhere, but in the occupied Crimea.