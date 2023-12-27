Russia’s special services launch new information attack against Ukrainians abroad: send provocative messages, - DIU

Russian special services have launched a new information attack against Ukrainians abroad. Ukrainian citizens are receiving messages on their phones calling on them to help Moscow expel "American Satanists from the native Russian land." The attack is aimed at intimidating, demoralizing and disorganizing our citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the DIU, Ukrainians around the world are receiving provocative messages on their phones calling for help from Moscow to expel "American Satanists" from the "native Russian land."

"The messages are created in the style of Lubyanka linguists: next to the cliché about the need to "revive Kyivan Rus" together to spite the enemies, there are phrases like "take care of yourself and your family" or "let's save people's lives" - Kremlin propaganda and a threat in one sentence," the intelligence noted.

At the end of the sent messages is a facsimile of the Moscow special services: "from Russia with love".

The DIU emphasizes that another Russian information attack against Ukrainians abroad is aimed at intimidating, demoralizing and disorganizing our citizens.

"At the same time, the use of such methods indicates a genre crisis of the Chekists, who are entrusted by the Kremlin with the task of informational and psychological influence on Ukrainians," the Ukrainian intelligence service added.

