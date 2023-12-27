News

Government portal publishes list of candidates for post of NACP head

The Selection Commission has published a list of 64 candidates for the post of head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

The Competition Commission for the Selection of the Head of the NACP announced in its telegram channel that the next meeting of the Commission will be held on December 28 at 4 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

"The meeting will consider a decision on admitting or not admitting candidates to the competition based on the submitted documents. As a reminder, the Commission has received documents from 64 candidates," the statement said.

The list of candidates was published on the Government Quarter:

  1. Alimpiev Andrii Mykolaiovych
  2. Berveno Serhii Mykolaiovych
  3. Bronevytskyi Stanislav Stanislavovych
  4. Vats Oleksii Ivanovych
  5. Vyshnevskyi Andrii Volodymyrovych
  6. Hatseliuk Vitalii Oleksandrovych
  7. Hladun Oleksandr Zinoviiovych
  8. Horishnia Mariia Leonidivna
  9. Hupiak Serhii Leonidovych
  10. Dibrova Kateryna Volodymyrivna
  11. Drobko Ihor Oleksandrovych
  12. Zahrebelska Ahia Abbasivna
  13. Zaichko Olena Viktorivna
  14. Zernova Anastasiia Andriivna
  15. Ihonin Ruslan Vladyslavovych
  16. Ikin Andrii Serhiiovych
  17. Kalyta Tetiana Viktorivna
  18. Kalmykov Dmytro Oleksandrovych
  19. Kapliuk Kateryna Anatoliivna
  20. Kachurovskyi Vitalii Anatoliiovych
  21. Kyrychok Pavlo Serhiiovych
  22. Kirieieva Iryna Vasylivna
  23. Koretskyi Oleh Pavlovych
  24. Kornienko Oleh Oleksandrovych
  25. Koriuk Roman Oleksandrovych
  26. Kryvosheia Hennadii Hryhorovych
  27. Kulyk Pavlo Oleksiiovych
  28. Lys Oleksandr Oleksandrovych
  29. Lozovyi Oleg Volodymyrovych
  30. Maidan Ihor Volodymyrovych
  31. Mashtabei Serhii Valentynovych
  32. Mykhailov Oleksii Borysovych
  33. Miroshnichenko Mykhailo Ivanovych
  34. Mostova Iryna Oleksandrivna
  35. Nazarov Dmytro Oleksandrovych
  36. Nikulin Vitalii Andriiovych
  37. Novytskyi Oleksandr Valeriiovych
  38. Norets Roman Yuriiovych
  39. Pavlushchyk Viktor Volodymyrovych
  40. Palii Oleh Petrovych
  41. Podhorets Serhii Vasylovych
  42. Podorozhko Volodymyr Volodymyrovych
  43. Pryimak Vadym Anatoliiovich
  44. Romaniuk Roman Vyacheslavovych
  45. Rotaru Yevhen Valerianovych
  46. Rudenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovych
  47. Sapihura Sofia Oleksiivna
  48. Senyk Valentyna Hryhorivna
  49. Senin Denys Leonidovich
  50. Serohin Stanislav Yuriiovych
  51. Sintsov Mykhailo Viktorovich
  52. Skomarov Oleksandr Viktorovich
  53. Soima Volodymyr Petrovych
  54. Starodubtsev Oleksandr Yevheniiovych
  55. Stepanian Serhii Levonovych
  56. Teteruk Andrii Anatoliiovych
  57. Khavanov Artem Viacheslavovych
  58. Khytryk Bohdan Volodymyrovych
  59. Khyt Yurii Petrovych
  60. Khoronovskyi Oleh Ihorovych
  61. Shamshur Mykola Serhiiovych
  62. Shevchuk Oleksii Anatoliiovych
  63. Shulha Oleksandr Hennadiiovych
  64. Yuriichuk Ivan Yaroslavovych

The meeting will be held online, the meeting of the Commission will be broadcast at the link.

