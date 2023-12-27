Government portal publishes list of candidates for post of NACP head

The Selection Commission has published a list of 64 candidates for the post of head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

The Competition Commission for the Selection of the Head of the NACP announced in its telegram channel that the next meeting of the Commission will be held on December 28 at 4 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

"The meeting will consider a decision on admitting or not admitting candidates to the competition based on the submitted documents. As a reminder, the Commission has received documents from 64 candidates," the statement said.

The list of candidates was published on the Government Quarter:

Alimpiev Andrii Mykolaiovych Berveno Serhii Mykolaiovych Bronevytskyi Stanislav Stanislavovych Vats Oleksii Ivanovych Vyshnevskyi Andrii Volodymyrovych Hatseliuk Vitalii Oleksandrovych Hladun Oleksandr Zinoviiovych Horishnia Mariia Leonidivna Hupiak Serhii Leonidovych Dibrova Kateryna Volodymyrivna Drobko Ihor Oleksandrovych Zahrebelska Ahia Abbasivna Zaichko Olena Viktorivna Zernova Anastasiia Andriivna Ihonin Ruslan Vladyslavovych Ikin Andrii Serhiiovych Kalyta Tetiana Viktorivna Kalmykov Dmytro Oleksandrovych Kapliuk Kateryna Anatoliivna Kachurovskyi Vitalii Anatoliiovych Kyrychok Pavlo Serhiiovych Kirieieva Iryna Vasylivna Koretskyi Oleh Pavlovych Kornienko Oleh Oleksandrovych Koriuk Roman Oleksandrovych Kryvosheia Hennadii Hryhorovych Kulyk Pavlo Oleksiiovych Lys Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Lozovyi Oleg Volodymyrovych Maidan Ihor Volodymyrovych Mashtabei Serhii Valentynovych Mykhailov Oleksii Borysovych Miroshnichenko Mykhailo Ivanovych Mostova Iryna Oleksandrivna Nazarov Dmytro Oleksandrovych Nikulin Vitalii Andriiovych Novytskyi Oleksandr Valeriiovych Norets Roman Yuriiovych Pavlushchyk Viktor Volodymyrovych Palii Oleh Petrovych Podhorets Serhii Vasylovych Podorozhko Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Pryimak Vadym Anatoliiovich Romaniuk Roman Vyacheslavovych Rotaru Yevhen Valerianovych Rudenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Sapihura Sofia Oleksiivna Senyk Valentyna Hryhorivna Senin Denys Leonidovich Serohin Stanislav Yuriiovych Sintsov Mykhailo Viktorovich Skomarov Oleksandr Viktorovich Soima Volodymyr Petrovych Starodubtsev Oleksandr Yevheniiovych Stepanian Serhii Levonovych Teteruk Andrii Anatoliiovych Khavanov Artem Viacheslavovych Khytryk Bohdan Volodymyrovych Khyt Yurii Petrovych Khoronovskyi Oleh Ihorovych Shamshur Mykola Serhiiovych Shevchuk Oleksii Anatoliiovych Shulha Oleksandr Hennadiiovych Yuriichuk Ivan Yaroslavovych

The meeting will be held online, the meeting of the Commission will be broadcast at the link.

