Occupants changed tactics of launching "shaheds": they are directed through residential areas - OC "South" about night attack on Odesa
This was reported by Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for OC " South ", Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.
"We are noticing a change in the enemy's tactics: they are really trying to lay complex trajectories for drones to deplete the air defense system, complicate our work, and cause maximum damage.
During this nighttime attack, almost all Odesa residents recorded drones flying right among residential neighborhoods. Where, in principle, stationary air defense systems cannot be deployed," she explained.
She also noted that it is possible that the Russian army was trying to search for air defense systems during the attack, which is why it chose such difficult routes.
Humeniuk added that the debris of a downed drone often continues to burn and can start a fire when it falls. They can also cause significant damage, as the military does not always shoot down a combat unit in the air.