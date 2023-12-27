Court leaves Dubinskyi in custody

Pecherskyi District Court upheld the measure of restraint for People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi in the form of detention unchanged.

The measure of restraint is no longer subject to appeal. Dubinskyi is suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally deport men of military age abroad.

His lawyers requested that the measure of restraint be changed to house arrest due to his deterioration of health.

As a reminder, on November 3, Dubinskyi was also notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme for draft dodgers to travel abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dubinskyi went abroad under the pretext of accompanying his sick father and is now resting in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 13 November 2023, the SSU served People's Deputy Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

On 2 December 2023, Dubinskyi claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention centre. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers. The HACC ordered the police to investigate the beating of Dubinsky in the pre-trial detention center.

On December 7, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left People's Deputy Dubinskyi in custody.

