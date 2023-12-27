Japan is third largest donor of financial aid to Ukraine: in 2023, budget received $3.7 billion - Ministry of Finance

Japan is the third largest donor of financial assistance to Ukraine.

This information was published by the Ministry of Finance in its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In 2023, Japan is one of the largest donors in terms of funding aimed at strengthening the country's budgetary system in times of war. I am grateful to the Government of Japan for its unprecedented and large-scale support, as well as for its leadership in consolidating attention to Ukraine's needs during Japan's G7 presidency in 2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Japan has provided financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about USD 4.2 billion, including project financing," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

It is noted that funding from Japan has helped to support the social sector, restore damaged critical infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

