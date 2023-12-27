Tusk: Poland’s government is getting closer to ending blockade of border with Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says his government is getting closer to ending the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"I don't think we will reach the maximum that the long-haul drivers want, but it seems that what can be achieved will allow us to remove emotions and remove the blockades on the border," he said.

On Sunday, farmers suspended their protest at one of the border crossings, but long-haul drivers continued to blockade the other three.

Read more: Polish farmers have completed blocking in front of Medyka - Shehyni checkpoint, truck movement was restored - State Border Service