Occupants’ shelling of Kherson train station: another woman with mine-blast injury sought medical help

Today, on December 27, a woman who was injured yesterday as a result of the Russian shelling of the Kherson railway station sought medical assistance.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, a woman born in 1976 sought medical help. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and contusion. The woman received them yesterday as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces of the Kherson railway station around 6 p.m.," the statement said.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on December 26, Russian invaders attacked an evacuation train at the Kherson railway station. A policeman was killed and four people were injured. As a result of yesterday's Russian shelling, Kherson's energy infrastructure was severely damaged. 70% of customers are left without electricity.