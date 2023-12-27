During December 27, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in six directions, 27 assaults were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 26, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 672nd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using operational-tactical aviation and FPV-type quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

There were 49 combat engagements over the day. The enemy carried out 67 airstrikes and launched 12 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Volodymyrivka, Novovasylivka, Popivka of the Sumy region; Losivka, Bochkove, Krasne Pershe of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and east of Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region. The enemy also launched an airstrike in the Ivanivka area. About 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops. The occupiers also launched an airstrike near Spirne of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky of the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire from the invaders.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to displace our units from their positions. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, including Poltavka, Luhivske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, Beryslav, Kherson and Stanislav of the Kherson region were hit by enemy artillery fire. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Novoberyslav of the Kherson region.

The occupiers do not give up their intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, received a worthy rebuff and suffered significant losses. Our units steadfastly hold the defense, continue to hold their positions and inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, our aviation struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of the Missile Forces hit 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points and 4 ammunition depots of the enemy."

