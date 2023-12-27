Ukraine has launched analog of "Shahed" into mass production, - Kamyshin (updated)
This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
"When we talk about what is called the Ukrainian Shahed. We have more than five analogs of Shahed-131 that are mass-produced. And there is one type that is analogous to the Shahed-136. In this regard, you can choose any of the positions, all of them are mass-produced," the minister said.
"Since 2016, the state has had developments that for some reason have not been produced. We launched production in a series. Now we produce dozens of them. Next year, the Armed Forces may receive more than a thousand of these drones, which can fly for 1000+ kilometers," Kamyshin said.
The minister emphasized that the defense industry is currently capable of producing dozens of such kamikaze drones and will continue to increase its capacity.
Kamyshin also confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that the defense industry could produce one million FPV drones next year.