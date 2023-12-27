Russian occupants carried out 67 air strikes and fired 12 MLRS attacks on December 27, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on December 27, 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The enemy carried out 67 air strikes and fired 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private houses, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

Read more: We have ambitious plans, - Ihnat on using F-16