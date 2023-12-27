65% of defense budget for 2024 will be allocated for payments to servicemen, - Defense Ministry

Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr explained how Ukraine’s record defense budget for 2024 will be used.

Next year's funding for the defense ministry will be increased by 10 times compared to the pre-war period. Expenditures in 2024 will amount to a record 1 trillion 164 billion hryvnias. For comparison, in 2021, this amount was UAH 120 billion, in 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion began, it was already UAH 555 billion, and in 2023, UAH 860 billion was planned.

Most of the expenditures for 2024 - UAH 883 billion - will be allocated for the Armed Forces, training of personnel and troops, medical care and veterans. In 2024, UAH 751.3 billion will be allocated for payments to military personnel.

"As for the additional payments of 30 and 100 thousand hryvnias, the government plans to keep these payments during the period of martial law, as provided for by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168," explained the Deputy Defense Minister, meaning that all payments will remain at the level of 2023.

However, he added that it is important to take into account the dynamics of the frontline and the likely increase in the needs of the Armed Forces. If the intensity of fighting increases or the number of troops increases, it will be necessary to increase funding and change the budget, Dzhyhyr explained. And it is difficult to predict such changes now.

In 2024, UAH 265.4 billion will be allocated for the development, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment, which is 20% of the total defense budget.

"Speaking about specific military needs, our main priority is to provide the troops with missiles and ammunition, for which we have allocated about UAH 175 billion. More than UAH 90 billion has been allocated for the purchase of military equipment and weapons for the Armed Forces, as well as their repair," said Dzhyhyr.

The official emphasized that all repairs of military equipment and weapons will be carried out in Ukraine. According to him, the Ministry of Defense will try to sign contracts for weapons and military equipment with Ukrainian manufacturers as much as possible, and therefore a significant part of the funds will remain in Ukraine.

"First of all, we are talking about purchasing military equipment and ammunition components. We contract finished ammunition mainly abroad, but our partners' stocks are limited, so we are developing our own production," explained Dzhyhyr.

According to the Defense Ministry's budget for 2024, UAH 100 million will be spent on housing for the military.

