Air Force spokesman Ihnat denies claim that F-16s are in Ukraine

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat once again urged telegram channels not to spread false information about the F-16’s being in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Facebook.

"The American edition of Newsweek published an article with incredible assumptions about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine and even their alleged involvement in the downing of six Russian aircraft.

This is a great chance for hype for our telegram channels and various media that do not care about their own reputation," he wrote.

Ihnat emphasized that this material was "fabricated" and was outraged: "Why then did I go on live broadcasts of Ukrainian and foreign media 23 times yesterday to talk about the r@sсist ship and refute the idiotic Russian statements about the destruction of F-16s, as well as the inexpediency of their stay in Ukraine at this stage? Leave it alone!" he wrote.

Read more: We have ambitious plans, - Ihnat on using F-16