News • Aid to Ukraine

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million.

The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $250 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel.

The military aid package included:

▪️ additional ammunition for NASAMS;
▪️ Stinger missiles;
▪️ air defense system components;
▪️ additional ammunition for HIMARS;
▪️ artillery shells of 155 and 105 mm caliber;
▪️ TOW missiles;
▪️ Javelin and AT-4 systems;
▪️ more than 15 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;
▪️ explosive ammunition for clearing obstacles;
▪️ spare parts, medical and other equipment.

