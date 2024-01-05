Erdoğan and Zelenskyy discussed grain corridor and war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkish president, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of reopening the grain corridor.

The Turkish president said he was continuing diplomatic contacts to this end.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey is "making great efforts to stop the bloodshed both in Ukraine and in the Palestinian territories."

He again emphasized that Turkey is ready to take on the role of mediator and hold peace talks to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Erdoğan added that a ceasefire should be established in Ukraine as soon as possible, and "the door should be opened for peace."