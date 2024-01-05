On January 5, Russians conducted three missile and 16 air strikes, fired 12 MLRS attacks – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on January 5, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The enemy launched 3 missile and 16 air strikes, fired 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

Read more: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in four directions on January 5, 19 attacks repelled near Avdiivka – General Staff