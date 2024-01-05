Kadyrov offers to exchange 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war for lifting sanctions against his family

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov offered to release 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions against his family members.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

"We have an interesting offer for our guest. We have prisoners whom we took in Donetsk and Luhansk. ... My mother, wife, daughters and nephews are not guilty. They have never participated in political games. They never said a word. I fought, I will continue to fight...

You can introduce whatever you want against me, but don't touch my family, my mother. If the lives of these people are important to them, then let them exchange their soldiers for sanctions," Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov allegedly handed over the list of names of prisoners of war to Scott Ritter, a former UN inspector to monitor the elimination of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.

Ritter had previously promoted the Kremlin's narrative that "the West controls Ukraine and uses it for its own purposes."

Also at the meeting with Ritter, a video was shown in which men in Ukrainian Armed Forces uniforms, allegedly Ukrainian prisoners of war, ask to lift "absurd sanctions that do not affect anything" from Kadyrov's minor relatives, his horses, and the planes on which Kadyrov flew.

"If you fulfill these conditions, 20 Ukrainian soldiers will return to their homes," says one of the alleged Ukrainian prisoners of war.