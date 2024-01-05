Russians launched Shaheds and cruise missile from south – Air Forces

On the evening of January 5, the Russian occupiers launched a new batch of Shahed attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Shahed strike UAVs were recorded in the western part of the Kherson region, heading northwest. ... UAVs are moving in the direction of the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, heading northwest (Kirovohrad region)," the Air Force said.

Read more: Russians plan to equip cruise missiles with cluster ammunition - Center of National Resistance

At 9:02 p.m., the Air Force reported: "Cruise missile in the direction of Bashtanka!".