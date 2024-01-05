Regional Military Administration: On January 5, Russians fired nine times at Sumy region - 52 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne and Svesa communities were shelled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The message reads: "Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy fired from a mortar (28 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: shelling with cannon artillery (7 explosions).

Svesa community: 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopillia community: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and grenade launchers (10 explosions) were recorded."

Read more: Russians launched Shaheds and cruise missile from south – Air Forces