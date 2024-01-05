Russians are playing on this painful issue for our society, but we will get all Azov people out of captivity – Budanov on exchange of military from Azov

Russia is "playing" on the return of the captured Azov regiment fighters because this topic is very sensitive in Ukrainian society.

According to Censor.NET, this opinion was expressed by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon "United News", Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is playing its usual game. It is trying to play the card of "socially difficult" segments of our population, in their understanding, which includes the Azov issue, because it is perceived as very painful in society. They dream that playing on this topic will give them some benefit in destabilizing our country," Budanov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that even the commanders of the Azov regiment have been returned, and eventually "everyone will be brought out."

The DIU chief emphasized that Ukraine is working hard to return every prisoner.

"This is a titanic effort. We are using all our capabilities to solve these problems," Budanov assured, noting that Kyiv does not neglect the help of foreign colleagues.

