We have never agreed to plan B and have always made sure that plan A worked – Kuleba

Ukraine was offered "Plan B" many times during the two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but it never agreed.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a live broadcast with Vadym Karpiak, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have been offered "plan B" so many times over the past two years, they said: "Why do you need EU candidacy, let's come up with a special status". We have been told even now: "Why do you need to open negotiations? Let's not open negotiations now, but at some point." We were told: "Why do you need these weapons? We will give you other weapons". These were all "plan B" options. We have never agreed to them and have always made sure that Plan A works and that Ukraine gets exactly what it needs," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

Kuleba also called on citizens to believe in Ukraine's ability to fulfill "Plan A," which it wrote for itself, not someone else in the world.