Last year, about 20 men who wanted to illegally cross border drowned in Tisza River – State Border Guard Service

In 2023 alone, about 20 men who wanted to cross the border illegally drowned in the Tisza River.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"To cross the border illegally, people often take crazy and unjustified risks. This often ends in tragedy. It's better not to tempt fate and not to be inspired by someone's stories of 'successful trips across the border'. Last year alone, about 20 men drowned in the Tisza. And these are the ones who were found," the statement reads.

