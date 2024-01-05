Russians unsuccessfully assaulted our footholds in Kherson region 10 times on January 5 – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the attacks of the Russian occupiers on the Armed Forces’ footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River on January 5, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The occupiers do not give up their intention to knock our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 10 unsuccessful assaults, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the invaders."

