Border and aid to Ukraine: House Speaker Johnson wants talks with Biden on blocked issues in Congress – Bloomberg

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is considering talks with President Joe Biden on aid to Ukraine and immigration policy as negotiations on a bipartisan compromise in the Senate prolong.

A group of senators from two parties has been working for several weeks on possible changes in US immigration policy, which Republicans insist on as a condition for approving Biden's request for $61 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. However, a compromise has not yet been reached.

According to Bloomberg, Johnson is pushing for Biden to accept a number of immigration changes, including new restrictions on the president's ability to cancel deportations and changes to asylum criteria.

The Senate negotiations are focused on more limited concessions than Republicans are seeking in the House, so any agreement reached in the upper house may not pass in the lower house.

However, according to the source, Johnson still hopes that the Senate will find an acceptable solution.