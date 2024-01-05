During DIU’s raid on Belgorod region, one rather "significant person" was seriously wounded – Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that "a rather significant person" was seriously wounded during a special operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers in Russia’s Belgorod region.

"What I can say without disclosing the details is that one of the very seriously wounded was a rather iconic person. They immediately requested a helicopter to evacuate him directly to Moscow," Budanov said during a telethon on the evening of January 5, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

He refused to give any other details.

Budanov said that the raid was a "routine operation" for the DIU.

"We are in an open war, and there is nothing to be surprised about. Anyone who brings war to others will sooner or later get it in their own country, which is what eventually happens," he said.

