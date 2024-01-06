Night attack of "Shahed" UAVs: drones circled the territory of several regions. There was threat to Khmelnytsky

On the night of 6 January, the enemy once again launched kamikaze strike drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the movement of enemy drones was recorded in the Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions. According to the Air Force, the drones were heading to Khmelnytsky region, towards Starokonstantinov.

There is currently no information on the results of the air defense system.

