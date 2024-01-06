Enemy attacks in 5 directions have been repulsed, Russian troops do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka - General Staff

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

As noted, 62 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 25 air strikes, fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were carried out on Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Zmiivka, and the Cervony Maiak in the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The General Staff informs that in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

"In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka districts and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region," the message reads.

It is also noted that in the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the invaders near Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. In particular, during the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 control point of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and an enemy artillery.