Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 363,870 people (+800 per day), 6,018 tanks, 8,617 artillery systems, 11,158 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have liquidated about 363,870 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 01.06.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 363,870 (+800) people,

tanks - 6018 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 11158 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 8617 (+13) units,

MLRS - 950 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 633 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 6787 (+16),

cruise missiles - 1786 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11478 (+15) units,

special equipment - 1317 (+4)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.