During the night attack of the "Shahed" UAVs, the enemy used 2 attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"At night, the Russian occupiers launched another airstrike, using 2 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed," the report says.

The Air Force has not yet reported on the results of the air defense operation.

