After destruction of command post of occupiers near Sevastopol, enemy is in mode of emergency reformatting, - OC "South"

After the successful defeat of the command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol, the Crimean defence system is in the process of emergency reformatting.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the Operational Command "South", said this on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The defeat of the command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol had a powerful impact on the peninsula's defence system. It is in an emergency mode of reformatting," said Humeniuk.

She noted that such a defeat also affects the moral and psychological state of the troops.

"We observe this both through radio intercepts and the overall development of combat events. We can see the replacement of units," informed the head of the joint press centre of the Operational Command "South".

Gumeniuk added that it is too early to report victories, as there is still a lot of work to be done.

"The enemy has deployed many points and places of concentration. There is constant manoeuvring," she said.

On 4 January, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit the command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol