Russians lost 512 people and 40 units of military equipment in Tavria direction, two occupiers surrendered - Defense Forces

There were 37 combat clashes in the Tavria direction, the enemy carried out 15 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, and launched 778 artillery barrages.

This was reported by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction in the summary as of January 6, Censor.NET informs.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 512 people. 2 occupiers surrendered.

The total losses of the enemy in military equipment amounted to 40 units. In particular, 5 tanks, 12 ACVs, 1 artillery system, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 6 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment," the message reads.

