300 billion dollars of frozen assets of Russian Federation should be used to support Ukraine. We expect tangible progress this year, - Zelenskyy

Frozen Russian assets abroad amount to approximately 300 billion dollars. They should be used to support Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter (X), Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this is a historic opportunity to make a terrorist state pay for its terror.

"Russian elites and leadership do not care about human lives, but above all they do not care about money. The loss of assets will be the most painful loss for them. They will feel the true power of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror. The decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be a completely fair and legal response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This will send the right signal to all potential aggressors in the world: an attack on another state does not bring dividends, the aggressor is forced to pay in the end. I urge our partners to quickly move towards the creation of the appropriate legal framework," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that this year we should achieve tangible progress in the issue of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"On the way to this goal, we firmly rely on the leadership of the Group of Seven," the head of state sums up.