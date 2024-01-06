MFA on Putin’s decree granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian children: such worthless actions do not create any legal consequences

On January 4, 2024, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree "On defining certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation." Such actions are void and do not create any legal consequences.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As noted, the document stipulates that orphans and children left without parental care and who are citizens of Ukraine can receive Russian citizenship by personal decision of the President of the Russian Federation, regardless of all or individual requirements of federal legislation. Heads of Russian organizations in which Ukrainian children are forcibly detained can apply for Russian citizenship.

This next "normative and legal act", in addition to its aim to satisfy the demographic needs of the aggressor country at the expense of migrants to continue armed aggression against Ukraine, also grossly violates the legislation of Ukraine, the norms of international law and the rights of children - citizens of Ukraine, who during the large-scale offensive of the Russian Federation were forcibly relocated to the territory of the aggressor state.

"Such actions violate the norms of international humanitarian law, are null and void, and do not create any legal consequences. The introduction of new legislation on citizenship by the Russian Federation is aimed at depriving kidnapped Ukrainian children of the opportunity to return to the Motherland," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine once again emphasizes that all children, citizens of Ukraine, who were forcibly relocated to the territory of the Russian Federation under the trumped-up pretext of so-called "humanitarian protection", remain citizens of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities continue to take all possible measures to protect their legal rights and freedoms.

The real value of this decree lies only in the fact that it will serve as another proof of the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the forcible assimilation of Ukrainian children, and the attempt to deprive them of their own Motherland.

We call on the International Criminal Court to take into account these actions of the leadership of the Russian Federation to transfer Ukrainian children from one national group to another, including by forcibly granting them Russian citizenship, which is one of the signs of genocide, and the international community to implement the arrest warrant issued by the ICC as soon as possible Vladimir Putin, having taken the necessary measures to detain him for handover to the bodies of international justice.

As reported, Putin issued a decree granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian children.