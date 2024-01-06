Verkhovna Rada registered resolution on recall of Bezhla from post of deputy head of National Security Committee

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution on the recall of People’s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the corresponding resolution card.

As can be seen from the document card, it was registered today, January 6.

Among the initiators of the resolution: Oleksandr Mykhailovych Zavitnevych (IX convocation), Oleksandr Pavlovych Fedienko (IX convocation), Vadym Evhenovych Ivchenko (IX convocation), Olena Viktorivna Khomenko (IX convocation), Oleksandr Ivanovych Kovalev (IX convocation), Roman Vasyliovych Kostenko (IX convocation ), Yurii Viktorovich Zdebskyi (IX convocation), Yehor Volodymyrovych Chernev (IX convocation), Gennadiy Oleksandrovich Kasai (IX convocation), Serhii Ivanovich Rakhmanin (IX convocation), Maksym Yuriovych Berezin (IX convocation).

The resolution was sent to the Committee for consideration.

As reported, the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada decided to recall the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the Committee.

"Servant of the people" Bezuhla, in her turn, commented on this: "Dear Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, decisions can only be made by voting in the hall."