11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA. PHOTO
On 6 January, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region. According to preliminary information, 11 people were killed, including 5 children, and 8 people were injured,
According to Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Telegram.
He noted: "11 dead, including 5 children, are the preliminary results of the strikes on the Pokrovsk district.
Russians hit the area with S-300 missiles, killing 11 people and wounding 8 others. The main impact was on Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community.
The enemy is cynically hitting civilians, trying to bring as much grief to our land as possible."