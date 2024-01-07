Destroyed 21 of 28 "Shahed" - Air Force

During the night enemy attack with drones, air defense was actively working, most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, on the night of January 7, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 28 "Shahed-136/131" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region.

According to the Air Force, the main directions of the strike are south and east.

21 enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups are involved in repelling the air attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked within the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

As reported, on the night of January 7, the enemy once again attacked Ukraine using "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 364,730 people (+860 per day), 6,022 tanks, 8,653 artillery systems, 11,180 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS