Ignat on stockpiles of missiles for Ukrainian air defense: We must remind West that Russian Federation is not going to moderate air attacks

Currently, Ukraine must rationally use the weapons supplied to us by Western partners and convince allies that the Russian Federation is not going to soften its airstrikes.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, mobile fire groups were involved, which are the basis of the destruction of UAVs. We rely on them in order to save our anti-aircraft guided missiles, which are quite scarce for us during such massive attacks as there were on the 29th and 2nd. We need to rationally use the weapons supplied to us by our Western partners. Ultimately, this is what we always emphasize," Ignat said.

He noted that due to the recent mass attacks, Ukraine has used up a significant stockpile of missiles, but negotiations are currently underway to further provide Ukraine with the number of missiles necessary to repel an air attack.

"I don't think that Ukraine will be left alone with the aggressor, that they will stop helping us. We just need to hint and remind the West that Russia is not going to soften the airstrikes, on the contrary, they can be stronger," Ihnat added.