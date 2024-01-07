Since beginning of full-scale war, Russian Federation has fired 63 Kinzhal missiles over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 25 such missiles - Ihnat

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has fired 63 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles over Ukraine. Ukraine shot down 25 such missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Now we have 63 launched Kinzhal since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This information is official. 25 - destroyed, starting from May 4 (2023, - ed.). That's when - from the spring of last year - we received the Patriot and were able to destroy aeroballistic missiles," the spokesman said.

Ihnat also commented on the video that was shot during the massive missile attack on Kyiv. In the footage, one of the enemy's rockets fell into the Dnipro. He noted that it has not yet been confirmed that it was "Kinzhal".

"Anything could have fallen. Therefore, you can tell what type it is when you see it," he added.

Also remind, on January 2, with the help of the American Patriot air defense system, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a record number of Russian Dagger aeroballistic missiles - 10 of the 10 launched.