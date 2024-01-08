There are explosions in Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, enemy attacked industrial facilities, there is fire and victim (updated)

Kharkiv region is attacked with enemy missiles.

This was reported by Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk "Marcel", Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy missiles are being launched in the direction of Kharkiv region - do not ignore the air raid alert," the statement said.

He urged residents to stay in shelters.

Read more: Explosions in Zaporizhzhia: rockets hit residential areas near houses

The strikes on Kharkiv and the region were confirmed by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov. A series of explosions occurred in the Kharkiv region and in Kharkiv.

Subsequently, Sinehubov said that the occupiers had struck at least 4 times in Kharkiv. The type of weapons is being established.

"At the moment, there are no casualties. The information is being updated. In Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, a private house was hit. Doctors are helping two victims, according to preliminary data, two more people are under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene," the statement said.

"This morning, the enemy hit industrial facilities in the city. There is a fire and at the moment one woman is injured. Our rescuers are already extinguishing the fire, and medics are working with the wounded woman," said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.