Enemy does not abandon attempts to encircle Avdiivka, AFU repelled more than 20 attacks in this direction - General Staff of AFU

During the past day there were 35 clashes. The defense forces continue to actively inflict losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled 4 occupants' attacks on the east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 3 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the occupants did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack on the west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful assault attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.