Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 365 170 people (+ 440 per day), 6031 tanks, 8666 artillery systems, 11 194 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 365,170 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 365170 (+440) people,

tanks - 6031 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11194 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 8666 (+13) units,

MLRS - 953 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 638 (+1) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) unit,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6822 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1787 (+1),

warships /boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11542 (+19) units,

special equipment - 1328 (+1)

"The data are being clarified," the General Staff adds.