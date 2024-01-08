Explosions in Zaporizhzhia: rockets hit residential areas near houses, there are 4 victims (updated)

At 07:00 on January 8, Zaporizhzhia woke up to a missile attack by the Russians. A combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from different directions resulted in a total of 5 explosions in the regional center.

This was reported on the telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, it is currently known that the missiles hit residential areas - in open areas and near houses.

"As of 08:00, we know about two victims of the missile attack - a man and a woman. The information is preliminary and may be updated. Operational and rescue services are working at the impact sites. Please stay calm and refrain from taking photos and videos," said Malashko.

Read more: Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to eight

According to Anatolii Kurtiev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, there are already four victims. One person is in serious condition, one is in moderate condition, and they have been hospitalized. Two more people are in light condition and they refused from hospitalization.

"It is currently known that the attack smashed windows in nine multi-storey buildings and damaged six private sector buildings. Employees of the City Emergency Rescue Service and the Municipal Emergency Service have begun to eliminate the consequences of the attack," he said.