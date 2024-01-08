At least 6 explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region, rescue services are working at sites of impacts

Today, Khmelnytskyi woke up from ruscists attacks. As a result of the attack, at least 6 explosions occurred in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khmelnytskyi RMA.

As noted, operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes.

"Stay calm and refrain from taking photos or videos of the aftermath of the arrivals while emergency services are working. More details to follow," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions in Zaporizhzhia: rockets hit residential areas near houses

Earlier it was reported that most of the enemy's cruise missiles were spotted in Khmelnytskyi region.