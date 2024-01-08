Enemy hit Kryvyi Rih. Shopping center and more than 20 houses were damaged. There may be 3 people under rubble. Woman died in Lozuvata community (updated). PHOTO
This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy fired at civilians again. He directed missiles at people. They hit Kryvyi Rih. A shopping centre and more than two dozen private houses were damaged. A 58-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. He is in satisfactory condition," informed Lysak.
According to him, the consequences of the attack are also being eliminated in the Lozuvata community of Kryvyi Rih district. There was also an "arrival" there. A 62-year-old woman was killed. A private house was destroyed.
"A private house was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, one person was killed. A private house was also destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and three people may be under the rubble. A shopping and entertainment centre was also destroyed," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.