Missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region: two are dead. Enemy struck at infrastructure facilities. There is a fire (updated)

One person is killed in a morning missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.

Explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi region. Emergency services are working. Unfortunately, there is one dead person.

No further details have been released.

As the Khmelnytskyi RMA later noted, this morning, during an air alert, our air defense forces shot down two missiles within the Khmelnytskyi region.

"At the same time, the enemy struck at the infrastructure facilities of the region. There is a fire that is being localized by the State Emergency Service units. Unfortunately, we already have two dead people. And this is a great loss, because everything can be restored and rebuilt except human life," the statement said.