10 enemy missiles destroyed in West of country, - AF "West"

In the morning, the enemy launched strategic aviation - Tu-95MS bombers, which reached the launch line and launched air-launched cruise missiles of the X-101/X-555 type.

The main direction of the strike is Khmelnytskyi region. This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the "West" Air Command.

As noted, 10 enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces and means of the "West" Air Command along the route of their movement.

Anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

As reported, the enemy struck at infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi region. At least 6 explosions were heard in the region, and rescue services are working at the sites of the attacks.

It was also reported that most of the enemy's cruise missiles were spotted in Khmelnytskyi region.